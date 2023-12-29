SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public School students were gifted bicycles from The North Springfield Betterment Association (NSBA) to help combat transportation barriers.

24 students received bikes to get to school each day in November, according to a press release from the NSBA.

Andy Simons shared, “Stories like these are exactly what we hope to achieve and are encouraging to everyone.”

15 students are still in need of bikes, according to the NSBA, and the Springfield community can donate towards them by emailing nsbacares@gmail.com or learn more by visiting nsbanet.com.