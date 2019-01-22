22nd Annual Multicultural Festival Held in Springfield Video

SPRINGFIELD - The 22nd annual Multicultural Festival was held today at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center.



Members of dozens of groups set up exhibits to share what they bring to the community.

In addition to local ministries, agencies like Springfield Police and Springfield Fire had booths there.

Those who attended were also able to see performances inspired by cultures from around the world.

"One of the missions for this event was to bring people together with opportunity," Festival Coordinator Samuel Knox said. "So we're bringing the public together with a number of resources that are offered in the community, and those resources or agencies are able to connect with people that they might not see on a regular basis."

