21st Annual Cider Days Comes to a Close on Historic Walnut Street Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The 21st Annual Cider Days closed out the weekend this afternoon on historic Walnut Street in Springfield.

Artists and crafters from across the region got a chance to sell handmade products to the community!

"Oh, there are so many fun things to do," said Bethany Bell, the Downtown Springfield Events Manager. "We have everything from people selling pottery to fine art painting to a lot of great handmade apparel, glass work as well, and of course we have fantastic food vendors. Some classic favorites like Crosstown BBQ and Greek Belly as well as some newcomers like Pineapple Whip so there's lots of good things to eat. You can get yourself some funnel cake, corn dog on a stick. The whole shabang."

