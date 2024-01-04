SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The Bass Pro Tournament of Champions is known for bringing in the biggest and best high school basketball teams from around the nation, and this year is no different. The field of teams have been announced and two area teams have made the cut: Glendale and Central.

The Bass Pro Tournament of Champions will be held January 11-13, 2024 at Great Southern Bank Arena on the campus of Missouri State University. This will be the 39th year for the basketball tournament.

In addition to the local teams, six additional teams will join the field.

The action will kick-off with Edmon North vs. Ranier Beach on Thursday, January 11 at 4:30p.m. Central will play St. John Bosco at 6p.m., followed by Glendale taking on Paul VI at 7:30p.m. The final game of the night is McEachern vs. Vashon at 9p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advanced from MissouriStateTix.com. Prices range from $10-$17 for single day tickets, and $50 for 3-day reserved tickets.

The Great Southern Bank Slam Dunk Contest is on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6pm.

Additional facts:

-Tournament has showcased over 360 Division I players

– Tournament has showcased 60 NBA players

-2023 attendance was 23,000 fans

– This year’s field has 4 teams ranked in the Top 50 in various polls

– This year’s field has 12 players ranked in the Top 100