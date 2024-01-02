In 2023, the Earth recorded the warmest year since we began keeping records. According to NOAA, the preliminary data shows the Earth beat the old record of 2016 by 1.78°. While the Ozarks didn’t set any records for overall warmth, Springfield did break into the top five.

Overall, the winter months of January, February, and December were eerily warm. January and February of 2023 were both over +4.5°. December was nearly six degrees above normal, officially coming in at +5.8°.

Only three months were below normal; March, April and June. July, August and October were all near average. 2023 ended +1.7° above normal.

For much of 2023, the Ozarks were in drought conditions. April ended well below average, as did June, November and December. March and April of 2023 were the outliers, almost doubling the normal amount of precipitation.

Overall, Springfield only saw a deficit of -1.57″ of precipitation for the year.

Finally, snowfall was lacking for 2023. It ended up being the 21st least snowy winter we have on record with only 7.3″ of snow.

The majority of the snow fell on January 24 and 25th, when we picked up 5.7″.

As we look ahead to the first week or two of 2024, I can tell you the pattern is flipping and we are starting to see a lot more action on the models. Stay up to date with your Most Accurate Weather Team.