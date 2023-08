CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A two-year-old boy from Fairview Heights, Illinois died after a drowning at Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, the two-year-old wandered away from family and was later located in the water around 9:45 a.m.

The child was later pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital at 11:30 a.m.

The report states the child was not wearing a safety device.