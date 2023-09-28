DADE COUNTY, Mo. — Two women are charged with stealing baby formula from multiple grocery stores in Missouri.

According to a probable cause statement from Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Mihaela Lupean and Nicola Ilie allegedly stole baby formula from different supermarkets in Ash Grove, Lockwood and Sarcoxie.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage from the Lockwood supermarket, deputies see two women exit a mini-van and head into the store. Once on the baby formula aisle, one woman would stand in front of the other and shove items into the other’s dress. The footage then shows the female in the dress standing up and carrying a six-pack of baby formula toward the front of the store and walking differently.

The Lockwood supermarket reported to police that over 50 cans worth more than $1,500 of baby formula inventory had been stolen.

On September 25, deputies learned three subjects were arrested in Carter County, Missouri for theft of infant formula from a supermarket in Winona.

Van Buren police said that a reserve worker at the grocery store noticed two females inside stealing formula then getting into a mini-van and leaving. The van was driven by a male and headed east toward Van Buren.

Police attempted to initiate a stop on the van. During the pursuit, infant formula cans were being thrown at the patrol car. The van was finally stopped and the three subjects were taken into custody.

Lupean is from Washington and Ilie possessed two different identifications showing she is 16 and 19 years old. Both speak Romanian and a small amount of Spanish, according to the probable cause statement.

The two females were identified in the supermarket videos from Lockwood as well as the pursuit vehicle.

Both women are charged with felony stealing in the case.