SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Two people in our corner of Missouri won big lottery prizes on the Fourth of July.

A $1 million prize was won in the Mega Millions game on July 4. The ticket was purchased at the Casey’s General Store at 800 E. Scenic Rivers Blvd. in Salem, Dent County. The winning numbers are 21-33-54-61-67 with a 12 Mega Ball.

A $114,000 prize was won in the Show Me Cash game on July 4. The ticket was purchased at Mazoo Liquor on 2506 Grand Ave. in Carthage, Jasper County. The winning numbers are 1-10-21-28-35.

Both winners have until Dec. 31, 2023, to claim their prize.