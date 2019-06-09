2 people died when a small plane crashed in New York. A dog on board survived

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) -- A small plane crashed and erupted into flames in New York, killing two people. A dog that was also on board survived, police said.

The plane went down Saturday morning near Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck after taking off from Long Island MacArthur Airport.

There were only two people on the plane along with the dog, the Southold Town Police Department said in a statement.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the plane was in flames, and a local farmer found the dog after it escaped the wreckage, police said.

The victims' bodies were removed from the scene and transported to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office. Their names will be withheld until family members are notified.

Harbes Family Farm is a sort of amusement park where families can enjoy music, pick their own fruits and veggies, and go in a corn maze. In a statement after the crash, the farm said the plane flew low over their property before the crash.

"This is a sad tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the passengers of the aircraft," it said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it's investigating the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.