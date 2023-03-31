FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The identities of nine 101st Airborne Division soldiers are being released following a military training helicopter crash on Wednesday night.

Two of the soldiers were from Missouri, according to a press release from the 101st Airborne Division. Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson and Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, were both Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the 101st.

The other seven soldiers are listed below:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

Zachary Esparza

Jeffery Barnes

Aaron Healy

Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos

Taylor Mitchell

Joshua Gore

Issacjohn Gayo

David Solinas Jr.

Rusten Smith

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will

reverberate through our formations for years to come,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding

general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Now is the time for

grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and

friends of our fallen Soldiers.”