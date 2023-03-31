FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The identities of nine 101st Airborne Division soldiers are being released following a military training helicopter crash on Wednesday night.
Two of the soldiers were from Missouri, according to a press release from the 101st Airborne Division. Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson and Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, were both Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the 101st.
The other seven soldiers are listed below:
- Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida
- Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas
- Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California
- Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina
- Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida
- Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama
- Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey
“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will
reverberate through our formations for years to come,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding
general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Now is the time for
grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and
friends of our fallen Soldiers.”