NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A two-car accident in Newton County killed two people on Thursday afternoon.

Harold Slatton, 67, of Neosho, was traveling northbound on Route Y when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck Ronald Swem, 58, of Seneca.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 113 and 114 fatalities in Troop D in 2023.