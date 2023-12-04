SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two juveniles were taken into custody after Springfield police responded to the Battlefield Mall parking lot for the report of a robbery on Sunday, Dec. 3.

According to a Facebook post from Springfield police, the suspects demanded property from the victims. As the victims fled in their vehicle, shots were fired in the parking lot.

Officers arrived on the scene and detained the two juveniles who fled on foot.

No one was injured, according to police. The two juveniles were transported to the Greene County Juvenile Office.