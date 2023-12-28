CAMDENTON, Mo. — Two people who had stolen several sets of keys and garage door openers were arrested in Camden County after a police pursuit.

Kabreya Rogers, 26, of Raytown, is facing two charges of possession of a controlled substance and is also being held on several outstanding warrants from Missouri and Kansas.

Malik Scott, 25, of Belton, is facing charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Scott also has warrants from Missouri and Kansas.

The release states a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with no visible registration in the area of State Road MM and Chimney Point. The vehicle fled the stop and both occupants of the vehicle fled the area on foot a short time later.

Deputies located Scott hiding in the crawl space of a nearby home and Rogers was hiding in a dumpster nearby.

The investigation showed the vehicle the two were riding in was reported stolen out of Independence. Deputies also recovered several garage door openers and 22 sets of keys. Several of the sets of keys had street addresses on them and the owners are being contacted to recover the keys.

Several items of drug paraphernalia was also located inside the vehicle including meth and cocaine.

Rogers and Scott are both being held in the Camden County Jail without bond.