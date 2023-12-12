CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 12:53 PM, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to Anna Street in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Adrian Radford in the roadway with a gunshot wound and an unknown 15-year-old, who was pacing in the street and suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Camden News, the 15-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital and Radford was pronounced deceased at the scene. No suspects have been identified at the moment and the shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the fatal shooting, contact authorities at 870-836-5755.