18-Year-old Dies After Shooting in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. -- An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Pine Bluff.

18-year-old Tony White was found shot at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of McConnell Circle.

Police responded to a shooting call at that location shortly after 9:00 p.m.

White was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center but died of his injuries shortly before 11:00 p.m.

Pine Bluff police are in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.