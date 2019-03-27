18 Arrests in Central Arkansas Drug Task Force investigation

SEARCY, Ar. (KARK) -An early morning roundup results in several narcotic and firearm arrests.

The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force arrested multiple people in Searcy and White County.

Officials tracked down people they say are spreading drugs in the community.

"This all started from cases we've been working since June that has lead to multiple drug arrest," Investigators said.

The operation started at a home on Overstreet Circle in Searcy.

"We are always looking for anything illegal," Investigators said.

Investigators arrested five people for drugs, syringes, scales and drug paraphernalia.

"Generally, one investigation leads to more and more investigations. Which leads us to people and days like this where we can go out and make the arrest," Investigators said.

A man on Indian Trail was taken to jail after investigators found several guns inside the home.

"The day we bring narcotics in off the street, take guns off the street and put people in jail is a good day," Investigators said.

Investigators say they never know what they'll get into when they go to a home.

"That's why we go in numbers," Investigators said.

One man had to be tackled to the ground. He was arrested for drug possession charges with intent to distribute.

"We train all the time for this and we go with various teams and people so we can go in strong, fast and get the job done safely and effectively as possible," Investigators said.

The Drug Task Force conducted searches on more than 25 homes Tuesday.

18 people were arrested, and 15 guns were confiscated.

One ounce of meth and dozens of drug paraphernalia were seized off the streets.

An animal control officer also rescued a dog from one home with a broken leg.

