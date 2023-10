PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old male was killed after a single-car crash on Friday morning in Phelps County.

The 17-year-old from St. James was traveling westbound on Highway 86 when the vehicle began to skid while negotiating a curve. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 24th traffic fatality in Troop I for 2023.