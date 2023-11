HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old from Collins was killed in a crash near Weaubleau on Thursday night.

According to the crash report, the juvenile was traveling northbound on Highway AA when the truck ran off the road, overturned, and ejected the driver.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hickory County Coroner. The juvenile was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

This is the 127th fatality in Troop D in 2023.