OZARK, Mo. — An annual event dedicated to helping children in Christian County is kicking off today.

The 16th Ozark Craft Festival in Ozark is hosted by the Cosmopolitan Club of the Ozarks, which has been around since 1958.

KOLR 10 spoke with the leaders of The Cosmopolitan Club of the Ozarks and they say this is the biggest fundraiser of the year.

Here are local organizations and programs benefitting from the event:

Smile Center

Care to Learn

Ozark Public Schools Half-Pint Program

Ozark Project Graduation

Kids Safe

Christian County Family Crisis Center

Finley River Foundation

Ozark High School Scholarship

Christian County Fair

Least-of-These

American Cancer Society

“Since I’ve been a part of it’s just grown exceptionally. For the first two years, we started out in the junior high, which is just down the road and we simply outgrew it,” said Susan Lemmon, President of the Cosmopolitan Club of the Ozarks.

The Craft Festival is being held at Ozark Community Center and it’s free to get in. You can browse handmade crafts and look for unique gifts as well as get lots of food and drinks from vendors.

Lemmon says there will be over 130 different booths set up.

Karen Miller, the vice president of the club said her favorite part of the festival is seeing the creative ideas vendors have come up with.

“Just seeing what everyone is capable of making, it’s just amazing to see what people can produce and it’s just like how did you do that,” said Miller.

The festival starts today at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday doors open at 9:00 a.m. and will close at 3:00 p.m.