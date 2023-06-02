NIXA, Mo. — A new owner has officially reopened the 160 Grand Prix go-kart track in Nixa after three years of vacancies and false opens.

New owner Jason Madura bought the theme park from the original owner Lloyd Hurst in August 2022.

“I grew up in Nixa,” said Madura. “I played at this place 20 years ago.”

Hurst closed the track on May 30, 2020, due to his wife’s health issues and didn’t reopen the next season.

“There was a lot of talk about it being bulldozed and this, that and another. And I just wanted to take that opportunity to get into something that … different for me. But it’s still fun for me.”

Madura runs an electrical company as well as being a part of the discount store Dollar Tree. He says he has no experience running something like this before.

“Well, I worked at Whitewater as a kid. That’s about as close as this comes,” said Madura. He added that Hurst still occasionally helps guide him on how to operate the park.

When the track was for sale, other potential owners tried to reopen it in October of 2021 but last-minute issues prevented the sale from going through. During that time, the bathrooms were remodeled, as well as the paint around the track.

“All of the karts were in good condition and we did pick up 19 new karts,” said Madura.

He said the golf course required some pressure washing but it’s currently available to be played on and they are still working on the other 18-hole course. Madura said he also reopened the batting cages, which were shut down before the pandemic.

The track opens at 4 p.m. on Friday. This weekend, they will be open from noon-10 p.m.

Madura is looking to fill positions to work at the track.

For more information about 160 Grand Prix, you can go to their Facebook page.