CLINTON, Mo. — A 16-year-old from Clinton, Missouri was shot and killed after an incident occurred late Sunday night.

According to the Clinton Police Department, police responded to the 400 block of North Price Lane and located a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A 70-year-old man was taken into custody.

The investigation is currently ongoing.