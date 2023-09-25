SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With more than a century of tradition and higher learning, Drury University is hosting a day full of events to celebrate its 150th Founders Day.

Today’s celebration marks an important time in the university’s history and officials with Drury said they are excited to celebrate this occasion with the city that has seen it grow from the very beginning.

“Drury University was the first higher institution in Springfield, Missouri and we have kind of grown together over the last 50 years and we just really invite the public to come out, learn about some of the amazing history that has taken place on campus and how that has impacted the Springfield community,” Said Jasmine Cooper, Executive Director of University Communications and Media Relations

Drury President John Beurelein will kick off at 1:30 p.m. the celebration of Founders Day by ringing the same bell that the first president rang to celebrate the first day of classes, back in 1873.

Shortly after there is a ceremony at Stone Chapel where the community is welcome to attend a musical performance specifically dedicated to Founders Day and a poem read by Missouri Poet Laureate David Harrison.

To close the ceremony, President Beurelein will give a few special remarks about the university’s history and the impact Drury has had on its students and the community.

At 2:30 p.m., Beuerlein will host a reception and president’s discussion panel in the Judy Thompson Executive Conference Center. The panel includes past Drury presidents John Moore and Todd Parnell and Drury archivist William Garvin.