WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Seymour woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Webster County on Wednesday, June 28.

Alixandria N. Woods, 27, of Seymour, was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. Highway 60 west of the Diggins city limits at 9:40 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The MSHP initiated an investigation into the crash at 9 p.m. The investigation showed that Woods was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra and failed to yield to a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by a 15-year-old Ozark boy. The Fusion struck the side of the Elantra.

A 56-year-old Ozark woman in the Fusion was taken to a Springfield hospital to be treated for moderate injuries. The 15-year-old was not injured.