Happy Friday and happy December!

It’s hard to believe the year is almost over. It truly has flown by. Thankfully, the month of November ended with rain. On Thursday, we picked up almost as much rain as we did the entire month. It definitely helped out.

Models did over-predict rainfall totals. While we didn’t make it to 2″, a few places got close.

We will see the chance of light rain throughout Friday. The best threat will be north of I-44. As the low spins off to the northeast, we will see wrap-around moisture.

Overnight, it’s likely fog could develop. Temperatures will also be much cooler, dropping into the mid-30s.

Saturday is interesting to me. I think there will be a chance of rain Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours. I don’t think it will add up to much, but if you have outdoor plans on Saturday afternoon, be mindful a passing shower is possible.

If you are heading to the Branson Adoration Parade on Sunday, it looks like smooth sailing.

I have something to look forward to! By the end of next week, temperatures will top out near 65°!