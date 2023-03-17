JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A 41-year-old Springfield man was arrested in Jasper County after a deputy made a stop on Interstate 44.

Around 4:39 a.m. today, March 17, a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle for traveling at a high speed on Interstate 44 in Jasper County.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a clear plastic baggie that contained around 117 grams of methamphetamine under the driver’s seat.

The Springfield man was arrested and talked to the Jasper County Detention Center. This article will be updated when he is formally charged.