SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A lucky customer won a $100,000 prize on a “Whole Lotta $500s” Scratchers ticket in Springfield.

The ticket was purchased at the Neighborhood Walmart at 444 W. Grand St.

The prize was claimed at the Missouri Lottery regional office on July 31.

According to a press release from the Missouri Lottery, the win marks the fourth time a player has won one of the game’s top prizes since sales began on March 27. Over $4.3 million in prizes remain unclaimed in the game, including one additional top prize of $100,000.

In 2022, Greene County players have won more than $48.5 million in lottery prizes, retailers have received more than $4.7 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $20.7 million in proceeds have gone to education programs in the country.