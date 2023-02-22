SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history-themed radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

This week, host John Sellars spoke with Derek Fraley, president and CEO of Systematic Savings Bank. The bank is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

“They started as a savings and loan in the Holland Building down in the square and then progressed through time. And now they occupy the building on South St. between Walnut and McDaniel,” said Sellars.

He said that Fraley has been reading old written records of the bank, like board meetings, to learn what exactly was going on in the past 100 years.

As a celebration, Sellars said the bank and the history museum are working together to do a monthly trivia contest on their Facebook page.

Check out the video above to hear more from Sellars and a story about an interesting explosion that happened in Springfield 100 years ago.