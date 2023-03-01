BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Police Department reported that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Feb. 28.

According to a social media post from the BPD, a person is dead after the officer-involved shooting that happened around 10 p.m. on Feb. 28 at a Dalton’s Store & Conoco Gas on State Highway 76.

No officers were injured, according to the BPD statement.

An investigation is underway. The BPD wrote that it would issue a formal press release at a later time. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.