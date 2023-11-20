TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player in Taney County won a $1 million prize after purchasing a Scratchers ticket in Walnut Shade.

According to a press release, the man stopped at Gateway to Branson off Highway 65 in Walnut Shade and purchased the “Millionaire Blowout” ticket.

“I was sitting at home not doing nothing,” he recalled. “I’d bought two tickets, and the first one I scratched I won a million dollars on! I had to yell after I added up what it came to.”

The winner shared plans to use some winnings to donate to local schools and to get a new boat.

In 2023, players in Taney County won more than $11.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county, according to the press release.