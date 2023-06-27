JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A person was killed in a crash near Fidelity that involved five vehicles.

Cortney D. Johnson, 37, of Sarcoxie, Missouri, was killed in the crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers initiated an investigation into the crash on Interstate 44 one mile west of Fidelity at 5:31 p.m. on June 26.

The investigation showed that vehicles were slowing down for congested traffic. Johnson was driving a 2022 Hyundai Venue when she was struck by a 2011 Volvo tractor-trailer unit, causing her vehicle to strike another tractor-trailer. That caused a chain reaction in which a total of five vehicles collided.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:31 p.m. The 46-year-old Des Moines, Iowa, driver of the tractor-trailer that struck Johnson’s vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. No one else was taken to hospitals.