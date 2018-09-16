1 Injured, 1 Arrested in Republic Crash

REPUBLIC, Mo. -- One man was arrested and another was seriously injured in a crash near Republic Sunday morning.

Ryan Nelson, 35, of Republic, was driving a 2011 BMW X5 when the vehicle didn't follow a curve on Farm Road 67, went off the road and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Nelson was arrested for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report.

Two occupants were in the vehicle when the crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Jeremy Moore, 32, of Republic, was seriously injured during the crash and was later transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.

Nelson is being held in the Greene County Jail.