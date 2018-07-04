1 Dead in 6 Person Drive-by Shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KMOV [ + - ] Video

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Police are investigating a six-person shooting that left one dead in North St. Louis Tuesday evening.

CBS affiliate KMOV reports the shooting took place in the 1700 block of Billups in the Ville neighborhood.

Police told KMOV the suspect drove by and began firing a rifle from the car. Police say one victim, a male who was sitting on a porch, has died. One victim is in critical condition, two are in serious condition, and another victim is in stable condition according to police.

An additional victim, one of two located the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand, is in an unknown condition. Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

(KMOV)