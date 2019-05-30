"They found history": Inside the emotional discovery of the last known slave ship

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of CBS

Mobile, Ala. (CBS) — Along the Mobile River, Ben Raines went to the spot where a dark piece of American history, buried deep in the mud, found the light of day.

"Here now we have the whole story. And the ship tells the story. It's a real object and this is the vehicle that brought these people and stole their lives from them," Raines said.

He began his search for the Clotilda, the last known ship to bring slaves to America, using historical documents, including the captain's journal. Last year, he pulled up pieces of a ship. Scientists confirmed it was the Clotilda.

"There is no more sinister slave story then this one. It was about a bet," Raines said.

