News

"The Wall That Heals" Open to the Public this Weekend

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 09:13 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 09:29 PM CDT

"The Wall That Heals" Open to the Public this Weekend

AVA, Mo. - A new temporary wall in Ava honors the lives lost in the Vietnam War.

Wednesday, the traveling memorial called "The Wall That Heals" was escorted by hundreds of locals to show support for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Six names that belong to Ava Veterans are on the wall for anyone to come and see for free.

Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, will be a keynote speaker for a special ceremony this Saturday.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected