'The Mystery Hour' To Reach Three New Cities

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 10:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 10:29 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Springfield's Late Night Talk Show, 'The Mystery Hour', will soon be reaching a wider audience.

When Season 8 launches this fall, it will air in Kansas City, Tulsa, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Host and Executive Producer, Jeff Houghton, says the show will still be taped in front of a live audience at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield.

The show airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on Fox 5 locally,

