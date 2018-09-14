'The Mystery Hour' To Reach Three New Cities
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Springfield's Late Night Talk Show, 'The Mystery Hour', will soon be reaching a wider audience.
When Season 8 launches this fall, it will air in Kansas City, Tulsa, and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Host and Executive Producer, Jeff Houghton, says the show will still be taped in front of a live audience at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield.
The show airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on Fox 5 locally,
More Stories
-
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Typhoon Mangkhut has retained its…
-
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Dodgers got some help from a former Cardinal…
-
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Hurricane Florence already has inundated…