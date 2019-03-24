"Real ID's" Available in Missouri Monday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD -- After years of delays, the Missouri Department of Revenue will finally be issuing federally-compliant Real ID's on Monday.

The requirement for state to implement "Real ID's" came down in 2005, but years of arguments by lawmakers claiming it was an invasion of privacy held up issuance of the ID's.

But on Monday, March 25th, Missouri will finally make Real ID's available. Spokesman for the Springfield-Branson National Airport Kent Boyd says he is glad the wait is over. He says the idea originated with a focus on security in '05.

"The reason the federal government is concerned about that, is that a lot of hijackers on 9/11 were had drivers licenses that were counterfeit. That's the crux of real ID. If a drivers license is compliant with Real ID, it means it's harder to counterfeit," says Boyd.

One way is that the photo's must be readable by facial recognition software... but the difference in appearance for real ID's isn't that drastic, with a gold star on the top right corner for Real ID's.

While the state will begin handing out federally compliant real ID's this coming Monday, the most important date for travelers to remember will be coming October 1, 2020.

At that time, you'll need to have either a US passport or Real ID to fly in Missouri.

"Right now, you can use the license you have. The problem will be the first of October next year, if you try to do it then you won't be able to get on," says Boyd.

So, you don't need your "Real ID" just yet, but they are available. When you go to the license office to get yours, you'll need:

One document listing their Social Security number

One document proving their identity

One document proving their legal status in the U.S.

Two documents proving their Missouri residency

When you are at the license office, there are some documents you can bring with you that can work for more than one of those requirements for a "Real ID".

A full list of things you could bring are on the Missouri Department of Revenue website, which you can find here.