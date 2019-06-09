'Over the Edge' raised money for the Child Advocacy Center by rappelling off of Sky Eleven Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- People in Springfield went "Over the Edge" for a great cause in Downtown Springfield.

The annual event raised money and awareness for the Child Advocacy Center who helps children going through situations of domestic abuse in Springfield.

Each person who scaled down the 11 story tall Sky Eleven donated 1,000 dollars or more to the cause.

Organizers with the child advocacy center tell us the funds raised will go to providing proper care for children in need.

