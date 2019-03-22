"Job Olympics" Helps Students With Disabilities Hone Life Skills Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- The 3rd Annual "Job Olympics" was hosted at Branson High School today.

This competitive event is designed to teach students with disabilities job skills...that will benefit them for life.

It all took place in the Branson High School gym.

Students with disabilities from Branson and Hollister showed their capabilities.

There were dozens of stations all around -- prepared for the teens to perform a specific set of job skills, as judges looked on.

Jim Barber, Executive Director of the Branson Regional Arts Council, was one of those judges.

"It's so important that we integrate kids into society and to the arts especially. We have a lot of students we work with at the arts council that are at this event today," said Barber.

Students were cooking, stocking, making the perfect cup of coffee and even interviewing for that perfect job.

Traci Hall, a teacher at Branson High School and organizer of Job Olympics, says she got the idea from an event in Kansas City.

"I'm hoping that our employers, which are our judges..will see how well our students can do jobs, even if it's just a tiny job...and they'll be hired," said Hall.

Hall says events like these, do pay off for the students, literally.

"I have one at Country Mart and he is stocking groceries there. Loves his job," Hall said, "I have one at a coffee shop that's working...So, I've had several successes."

Senior Alicia Sweeney says she loves interacting with the other students.

"Getting to know like everyone. Getting to kind of get out my socialness," giggled Sweeney.

Dylan Goebo, also a senior said, "This is my first year doing it..I'm..I'm ready."

"It's not about winning. It's about doing your best," said senior, Tim Majors.

Hall says she's hoping that Job Olympics will grow and that more schools will get involved next year.