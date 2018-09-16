'It Gets Better Every Year': Food Truck Festival Held Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Food trucks from around the Ozarks parked right next to each other today in downtown Springfield for the Missouri Food Truck Festival -- everyone was invited to check out the delicious items on their menu.

"I actually haven't ever been before so I just decided to come out because it looked like its going to be fun," Bailey Chenoweth, a Food Truck Festival participant, said.

And it really was fun and tasty. You could find anything from hot dogs to sandwiches to Creole food to barbecue to some of the best street tacos around and even sweets.

Despite the heat, there were long waits throughout the day at most of the trucks.

"The lines have been all day long. So this was our fourth year of doing this and I can't believe it gets better every year," Neil Gomme, a vendor with London Calling, said.

The festival has been going on for four years and is sponsored by KOLR10.

Our team was there to welcome guests.

Some of us, including myself, were lucky enough to judge some of the food.

In the main dish category, the tacos from Notcho Ordinary Food Truck won first place.

The po' boy though was also really good -- everything really was delicious.