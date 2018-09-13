"Greene County 100 Club" Helps Fallen Deputy's Family Video

SPRINGFIELD -- The organization donated $25,000 to Deputy Aaron Roberts' family.

The Greene County Sheriff's department lost an officer in the line on of duty last Friday when Deputy Aaron Roberts' patrol car was swept away in flood waters.

Roberts was a husband, and father. While his family will do their best to move on, a group known as the "100 Club" in Greene County is providing help to the family during the toughest of times.

The 100 Club's sole mission is to provide financial aid for families of fallen emergency responders.

Mailyn Jeffries, Director of Human Resources for Greene County, also serves in another role. She serves on the board for the Greene County 100 Club.

She is passionate about the cause, but hopes to never have to put it into action.

"Obviously we don't want to use our funds, but we need to have them there for instances, and especially if there were a mass instance so that we would have plenty of financial support to give," says Jeffries.

A goal of the organization is to provide that support within 24 hours.

"Benefits that they get through the state or through federal government, it takes a long time," Jeffries says.

Greene County's Presiding Commissioner serves as the chair for the 100 club, which got it's name from something required of it's members.

"Our members give $100 per year, they can go to our website which is Greene County 100 Club.com, " Cirtin says.

Cirtin says some members give more, and it goes towards a cause that helps a family like Deputy Roberts'. Cirtin says when they provided that assistance, Robert's wife was incredibly appreciative.

"She was very surprised, she didn't know that was coming. I just explained about the Greene County 100 Club, what our mission was. Of all the issues she's dealing with, finances is not going to be one of those issues. We are very happy to be able to provide that," Cirtin says.

Deputy Roberts will be laid to rest Thursday.