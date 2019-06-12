"Compass Center" is opening in the fall, helping students academically and with career planning Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Students can now have access to a smooth and successful path to graduation from their first day of school.

Drury University is opening up a new center in the fall, called "compass center."

The compass center will bring together academic advising, career planning, and learning support.

The goal of the center is to provide all those services to students together from day one.

Students will actually be assigned a mentoring group to help them get the tools they need to succeed academically.

University Relations' Mike Brothers said one of the reasons they're starting this program is because a lot of college students are afraid to ask for help.

"Often times people come to a career planning office, or start thinking about these things, junior year, even their senior year, you know, hey I gotta get an internship, I got to go talk to somebody about that," Brothers said, "we want to be very intentional in giving students a mentoring squad, a whole team of people that are going to approach this with them, from even before they get on campus."

Eventually, the university will build a new building for the compass center.

But for now, it will be where the career planning office is.