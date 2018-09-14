"Charlie's House" to be the First Safety-Demonstration House in the Nation Video

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) - The first safety-demonstration house in the nation will be built in Kansas City.



Charlie's House will be a true child safety resource, aimed at saving lives.

"This has been a labor of love to prevent accidents and injuries to children in and around the home," says Charlie's House Founder Brett Horn.

Horrible accidents with deadly consequences happen more often then we realize.

This video may be hard to watch.

You can see kids…climbing on furniture…when it tips over. Scary.

Luckily these kids were ok.

The mission of Charlie's House is to make sure no more kids get hurt at home.

"Charlie's accident was ten years ago and since that time the organization has really grown well beyond the tragic story," says Horn.

Brett Horn and his wife started the organization after their 2-year-old boy, Charlie was killed when a dresser fell on him.

Charlie's House works to honor him by making sure this doesn't happen to another family.

"That was always our vision. However, it is really gratifying to see that we are finally there."

Now, this interactive house will have safety information for every room and every situation parents could find themselves in.

In this house, parents can walk through the nursery and learn about safe sleep, in the bathroom…there will be demonstrations on the correct water temperatures.

And in the bedroom, you'll learn to anchor down all furniture so it doesn't tip over.

The goal is to reach more families and stop preventable deaths.

The hope is to have this house complete by next fall.