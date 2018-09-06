"Cents of Pride" at Branson Schools Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- For the students at Branson High School, going to class and shopping can go hand in hand.

Under a program called "Cents of Pride," school officials have opened a store right inside the school building, where students can earn their wat to shopping spree.

The store at Branson High School is called "Pirates Cove" and students have three ways to earn the currency used to shop.

"It's a store for all of our students to spend what we call pirate bucks," said Jack Harris, Principal at Branson High School.

From food and snacks to clothes and personal hygiene products -- "Pirates Cove" store inside Branson High School offers it all.

"It's a school store that uh..an action team here on campus really kind of oversees and manages through the use of a lot of student volunteers," Harris said.

Through the "Cents of Pride" program -- students start the school year with 25 dollars worth of what school leaders call "Pirates Bucks" to spend in the store.

"There's some items that students keep going back to over and over again. You know like I said the snacks, you know some of the food. We want to be able to provide that for our kids, said Harris.

For the students in Branson Schools, Pirates Cove is not just about shopping..it's also about life lessons."

"Well..the whole idea here is that students have to earn something. They can't just come in here and get something for free," Harris said.

"This store here, purpose is just to kind of help promote school spirit. But then also help provide some necessary items for some students who may or may not have those things," said Harris.

Students can earn more pirate bucks weekly, on merit -- by having a positive attitude, turning in class assignments and having good attendance.

Store items are donated or purchased through grants from various businesses, organizations and people in the community.

"We've been very blessed with lots of donations from very benevolent partners within the community," Harris said.

The store also serves to promote school spirit and to provide necessary items to those students who may be going through a hardship.