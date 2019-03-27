"Black Smoke Matters" Trucker Protest Takes Place on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- "Black Smoke Matters -- Missouri" set out to make a statement about what they call "over regulation" of the trucking industry. Today these truckers began a "Slow Roll" on east I-44 starting at Joplin and ending in Strafford. They kept in the right lane at a steady 45 mph.

Bill Bogar, a representative for the protest, says that there are several issues the drivers have with the industry's standards that they would like changed. Specifically removal of ELD's, or electronic logging devices, that track speed, hours of service, and location. Bogar says that they are a distraction and can cause drivers to try and race against the clock to avoid penalties.

"If you're an owner-operator, and you're facing something that held you up, you're facing up to a 500-600 dollar fine now. That's basically your profit on the load. Now you're racing that GPS and you're racing your E-log as well. It's a dangerous situation. It's distracted driving at it's finest," says Bogar.

KOLR10 spoke to the Director of Safety at Prime Trucking, Steve Field. He says they back electronic logs, but he acknowledges that the industry standards should be changed when it comes to hours of service.

"They can be detrimental. It tells the driver when to drive, and it tells them when to stop without taking into account how the driver truly feels. Is he tired, is he rested? But before we can make meaningful changes to the hours of service, we need to have good accurate data of what drivers are doing, and that's what electronic logs will do."

While BSM Missouri hopes to call attention to those issues they have, they also are doing this as a precursor to part of a bigger nationwide protest on April 12.