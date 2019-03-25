'Bank Robbery' in Barry County Was Misunderstanding

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of MGN Online

BARRY COUNTY - A call from employees at Peoples Community Bank in Washburn led authorities to respond to an incident that was mislabeled as a bank robbery, the Barry County Sheriff's Office said.

Four bank employees became concerned after they saw a suspicious person in the parking lot, and called 911.

The call from the bank employees was treated by authorities as a bank robbery, leading to reports of a bank robbery that did not happen.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office identified the person who was the alleged suspect, which is an Arkansas resident who has warrants out for their arrest. The warrants are not connected to the incident that happened today.