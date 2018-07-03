@9: Squatters Creating Problems in Springfield Neighborhoods; Learn the Signs of Dehydration
Coming up at 9...
Neighborhood residents report possible squatters in what they are calling a nuisance home.
And, an emergency physician in Chicago tells you what the signs of dehydration and heat illnesses are.
Plus, Jamie Warriner has your seven-day forecast.
More Stories
-
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - Switzerland's dismal record in the…
-
LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):
5:35…
-
SAO PAULO (AP) - A measles outbreak is growing in Brazil after cases…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-