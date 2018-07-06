News

@9: Resource Fair for Active Military, Veterans Coming Soon; Ozark Man Released from Jail

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 07:30 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 07:30 PM CDT

Coming up at 9...

The Missouri Job Center is hosting a resource fair for active military members and veterans on July 11.

And, an Ozark man charged for the murder of a 16-year-old girl is out of jail on his own recognizance.

Plus, Jamie Warriner has your seven-day forecast.

 


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected