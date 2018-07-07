@9: Residents in Madison Towers have No Air Conditioning; Local Shakeup Over Scott Pruitt Resigning
Coming up at 9...
Jenifer Abreu talks to residents of Madison Towers who will likely go without air conditioning tonight and over the weekend.
And, Jesse Inman gets reactions to E.P.A. Director Scott Pruitt resigning from Missouri officials.
Plus, Jamie Warriner has your seven-day forecast.
