@9: McCaskill and Hawley square off during debate alongside two other Senate candidates
Coming up at nine...
Jenifer Abreu takes a look at today's debate where Claire McCaskill and Josh Hawley squared off -- but they weren't the only candidates for Senate there.
Plus, we bring you the latest from North Carolina on Hurricane Florence.
And Beth Finello has your weekend forecast.
More Stories
-
Coming up at ten...
-
SPRINGFIELD -- John Sharp, 17, treated every student at Robberson…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Yankees star Aaron Judge took another step in his…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.