@9: McCaskill and Hawley square off during debate alongside two other Senate candidates

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coming up at nine...

Jenifer Abreu takes a look at today's debate where Claire McCaskill and Josh Hawley squared off -- but they weren't the only candidates for Senate there.

Plus, we bring you the latest from North Carolina on Hurricane Florence.

And Beth Finello has your weekend forecast.