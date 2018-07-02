News

@6: Why Green Forest Will Not have Annual Fireworks Show; Veteran Program Speaks on Veteran Suicide

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 05:25 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2018 05:25 PM CDT

Coming up at 6...

Why the city of Green Forest thinks the annual fireworks show is too dangerous this year.

And, how a veteran assistance program is helping those who fought for our country.

Plus, Jamie Warriner has your seven-day forecast.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected